Dylan Meyer shares a heartwarming tribute for fiance Kristen Stewart: Time looks good on you

Kristen Stewart is a year older and a year 'flyer.' On Saturday, the Academy Award nominee celebrated her 32nd birthday with the aid of her fiancée Dylan Meyer, who posted a beautiful tribute with a shot of them leaning in for a kiss over a birthday cake.

Check out her post here:

"Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year," Meyer wrote in the Instagram caption. "Time looks good on you, dude. Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.' However, the couple recently walked the red carpet together at the 94th Academy Awards last month, where Stewart received her first-ever nomination for best actress after portraying Princess Diana in Spencer. Stewart, 35, and Meyer, 35, were originally romantically connected in August 2019, and she revealed their engagement on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November after the Moxie screenwriter proposed.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said at the time as per PEOPLE. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Meyer's Instagram post about her bride-to-be isn't the first time she's mentioned her upcoming wedding. She posted a selfie of herself and Stewart wearing similar neon shirts in March. Meyer had already celebrated Valentine's Day by posting a selfie of herself and the Panic Room actress dressed as zombies. "I'll play dead with you any time, Valentine," she captioned the photo.

