Dylan Minnette & Brandon Flynn pleaded with 13 Reasons Why creator to have THIS character die in Season 4

Dylan Minette, who played Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why, revealed in an interview as to why that heartbreaking death in season 4 was required from a storytelling point of view. Read below to know what the 23-year-old actor had to share on the same.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The final episode of 13 Reasons Why Season 4 was heartbreaking, to say the least, as fans had to say goodbye to Justin Foley, a beloved character who became an instant favourite amongst viewers since the inception of the Netflix series. Justin had contracted AIDS during his homeless days and since it was in its last stage, the teenager couldn't survive. The rest of the series finale drives forward with Clay Jensen & Co. recovering and moving on from such an unfortunate loss. While the death made way for some tear-jerking moments, fans were left enraged screaming, "Not Justin!"

When Entertainment Weekly asked Dylan Minnette about Justin's death, the 23-year-old actor revealed, "I remember all season Brandon [Flynn] and I were specifically hoping that it would be Justin and we were pushing for it and we would plead to Brian [Yorkey, showrunner] making the case of why we feel like it should be him, because he and I both felt that it would have the biggest emotional impact on the series given Justin's entire arc. Of course, it's devastating and tragic and we know that people would love to see him survive, but I think that's what makes it all the more powerful."

While Minnette agrees that it's the most depressing move that 13 Reasons Why could make, he also feels that it's in line with the series to make the most devastating choice in the last episode. Dylan believes that it's poetic as the biggest arc of a relationship that Clay has had was with Justin. They started season 1 as enemies with Foley being the first person Jensen spoke his first line to. Eventually, they became brothers who loved each other with Clay holding Justin's hand on his death bed. Moreover, Jensen's last conversation with any of the students is with Foley, or his spirit at least, in the emotional college essay sequence.

"It feels like the perfect bookend because the finale sort of feels like the story of Justin and the first episode did because he was the first tape. I feel like it was a strong choice to make and as devastating as it is, I am so happy that Brian ended up making the decision to do it because it just felt right. If we were going to do it to anyone, I feel like we needed to go there and put the bookend on it," Minnette concluded to EW.

Do you think Justin Foley's death was justified in 13 Reasons Why Season 4?

Credits :Entertainment Weekly

