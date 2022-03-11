Dylan O’Brien explains why he chose not to be a part of Teen Wolf movie; Find out

Dylan O'Brien, who rose to stardom as Stiles Stilinski on MTV's Teen Wolf has spoken out about his decision not to participate in the upcoming film adaptation of the successful television series. After Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed were cast in the revival film last month, O'Brien stated why he opted to reject the project, in an interview with Variety.

Dylan who has won several hearts throughout the show with his revitalizing screen presence was launched by the series, which led him to do parts in the Maze Runner franchise and the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. Dylan said as per Variety, “[The movie] was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

For those unversed, Teen Wolf was a 100-episode show that aired from 2011 to 2017. The plot revolves around the underground antics of a group of werewolves in California. As per Variety, it was only in February that Paramount announced the revival of the show with the same cast and maker, Jeff Davis. Interestingly, Dylan O' Brien, on the other hand, isn't the only one who didn't make it to the project. Other names dropped by Paramount Pictures include Arden Cho and Tyler Hoechlin.

Though a few major individuals, such as Dylan, will not be joining the revival, other members of the original core cast, such as Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, and many more, will be returning for their roles, according to Variety, The revival film is expected to premiere later in 2022.