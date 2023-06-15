Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially engaged; Couple opens up about wedding plans

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially engaged or, more like, have been engaged secretly for the past six months. In a recent interview, the stars revealed that they got engaged after 5 years of dating and have kept it from their fans for half a year. Barbara and Dylan also revealed their wedding plans for the ceremony that will take place in Hungary.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are engaged

In pictures shared from their V magazine photoshoot, the couple revealed that they are officially engaged. In an interview with the magazine, the couple revealed that the proposal actually took place in September 2022. Barbara told the outlet, "I knew we were building this story up.” She added, "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

The couple discussed their wedding plans during the interview. They revealed that the wedding would take place in Barbara’s home country Hungary. The model shared, “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to.” She added, “I feel like a lot of people will learn more about me this way. I know there was no way we could have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

During the interview, when asked what marriage means to him. Dylan revealed that to him, “marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly,

and being your partner.” He also admitted that he was “nervous” about the event. “Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance,” he explained. To which Barbara jokingly added, “But your splits are good.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple was engaged back on March 21, 2023. A source told the outlet that Barabara was spotted with a ring on her finger. The source revealed, “They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.”

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse’s relationship

Barbara and Dylan’s love story started on Instagram when the actor decided to slide into her DMs asking her if she wanted to hang out. In an interview with W magazine, Barbara revealed that she waited for 6 months before replying to her now fiance. "I took my time," she told the magazine.

"I knew I wasn't in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside, I knew that it could be something more." The pair made their relationship official by posting on Instagram in August 2018.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin: What was Dylan Sprouse's unforeseen update on the singer that broke the internet?