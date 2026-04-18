Dylan Sprouse and Wife Barbara Palvin Fend Off Burglar at LA Home: Report

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s Hollywood Hills home was invaded on Friday morning, as per a TMZ report. The couple reportedly managed to hold him off until the authorities arrived, whom the supermodel had called while the actor seemingly pointed a self-defence weapon at him.

Details of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s LA home intrusion revealed

As per the latest reports, emergency services received a call from Barbara Palvin on April 17, 2026, around 12:30 am. They were told about an attempted burglary at their residence in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star managed to hold off the intruder at his home by pointing a g-n at him and was able to do so until police arrived. He is said to have tackled the man down, holding him there till it was safe to let go, and handed him over to the 911 team.

The couple is said to have been ‘shaken up’ at the moment but is feeling okay overall. Reports claim that this is not a single occasion, as the duo has previously experienced other attempted burglaries at their home. The intruder was cuffed and carried away by police officers. More details say that more than a big, staged burglary; it was a trespassing attempt. The couple is said to have let the man go without pressing charges for doing so. The identity of the intruder has not been made public as of now.

Meanwhile, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are known to have been dating since 2018 and would often support each other’s ventures publicly, including him appearing for her Victoria’s Secret shows. The couple decided to move in together, going from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, and eventually got engaged in September 2022, revealing it much later. They finally got married on July 15, 2023.

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