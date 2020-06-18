Dylan Sprouse celebrates second date anniversary with girlfriend Barbara Palvin; Shares a picture to wish her

Dylan Sprouse shares a loved up selfie with girlfriend Barbara Palvin on their second date anniversary.

Dylan Sprouse celebrated a major milestone in his relationship with Barbara Palvin. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a selfie with girlfriend Barbara Palvin at Olmsted Point in Yosemite National Park as the couple celebrated their second date anniversary. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reportedly started dating in the summer of 2018. The couple met at a party after which Dylan Sprouse messaged her on Instagram to catch up. In an interview with W Magazine back in 2019, Dylan recalled, "I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

The couple moved in together in January and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2019 and they have recently crossed another checkpoint in their relationship. Celebrating their second date anniversary, Dyan shared their picture on Instagram and penned down a beautiful write-up, raising a toast to Barbara Palvin. "A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary," the 27-year-old actor wrote alongside the selfie. "Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you," he wrote.

Talking about their ice-breaking moment, Barbara explained she was a little hesitant about hanging out with Dylan at first. "I took my time. " knew I wasn't in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more," she said. It was not until Dylan went to China for a six-month shooting that Barbara finally texted him for the first time, the Victoria's Secret model revealed. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been quarantining together ever since the Coronavirus lockdown and the social distancing norms were put in place. The couple is having a great time bonding together believe that they're very compatible.

"It's like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. We've already divided labor around the house in certain ways. So, I think our relationship... is stronger than ever. And quarantine has really brought us together in a good way. I'll hear the opposite recently, and we just kind of look at each other and are like, 'I'm just really thankful that that’s not the case with us right now," Dylan told Entertainment Tonight. While Dylan's love life seems to be panning out just right for him, there has been trouble in his twin brother and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse's paradise.

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart playing on-screen lovers, Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the CW show had lost their hearts to each other for real shortly after started shooting for the teen drama. The couple started dating officially back in 2018 and made their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala. Thus, confirming their relationship. According to sources, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been having breaks ups and patch-ups ever since they started dating. The two have always had a rocky relationship but this time it seems a little more serious.

Recently, rumours about Cole Sprouse cheating on Lili Reinhart with a model started doing rounds on the internet followed by Lili Reinhart unfollowing the actor on social media for a brief period of time. Apparently, Lili's mother too unfollowed Cole on social media. Rubbishing the news of quarantining with another woman and cheating on Lili Reinhart, Cole slammed the users claiming that they've been circulating wrong information about him. Cole Sprouse was also recently arrested for taking part in the Black Lives Matter movement but the actor is clear on his stance that he supports the cause.

