Dylan Sprouse Reveals Wanting To Cast His Twin In Project Where His Character 'Gets Killed'

Dylan Sprouse reveals that he wishes to work with his actor twin, Cole Sprouse, on one of the movies he would be producing. As the Sprouse twin embarks on his journey as a producer, the actor would want to cast his brother in a scene for five minutes before violently killing his character off. In conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo, Dylan shared his aspirations for getting ahead in the industry as a producer.

On the Live with Kelly and Mark show, the actor confirmed that he is keeping his options of working with his brother open when the show host asked him about getting back together with Cole on screens. Kelly Ripa questioned the Beautiful Disaster actor, "Would you ever cast your brother in something and then be his boss?"

Responding to Ripa’s question, Dylan replied, "I thought it would be pretty funny to start casting him in roles where he gets killed in the movie a lot, the kind of South Park Kenny.”

ALSO READ: Cole Sprouse REVEALS Disregarding Matt Damon On Sets Of Suite Life Of Zack Of Cody: ‘Went Right Back To The Game’

The actor further claimed that it would be funny to have Cole on screen for five minutes and then explode. In one of the previous interviews with media outlets, the After We Collided star shared that he and his brother are looking for good twin parts to play in the projects together. Dyan also revealed that the Riverdale actor gets irritated when two different actors play twins in the movies.

Advertisement

Dylan Sprouse shared, "It's usually pretty hokey. I remember Cole distinctly being kind of bitter about Tom Hardy being a twin [in 2015's Legend]. He doesn't like when people play two different real people.” He continued, “I looked at him, and I was like, 'Cole, I don't think they were looking for guys like us to play that role, anyway, if they're hiring Tom Hardy.'"

After taking on multiple projects together, the Sprouse brothers embarked on their different journeys in the entertainment industry. Cole and Dylan shared the screen space together in hit TV shows such as Grace Under Fire, Adam Sandler starrer Big Daddy, and Suit Life of Zack and Cody.

While Cole Sprouse gained fame with the portrayal of the character Jug Head in Riverdale, Dylan Sprouse’s most popular role was in My Fake Boyfriend.

ALSO READ: Dylan And Cole Sprouse Reunite With Suite Life of Zack & Cody Former Co-star Phill Lewis At The Duel Premeire