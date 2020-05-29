Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is fine post split with GF Lili Reinhart & is quarantining with KJ Apa

Dylan Sprouse reveals his brother Cole Sprouse is doing okay post his breakup with girlfriend Lili Reinhart and he's quarantining with his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa during the lockdown.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in Riverdale have been dating each other in real life. The couple has been in an on and off relationship with each other since 2017 and they've once again broken up. Reportedly, the break up happened before the Coronavirus lockdown and that's the reason Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have not been quarantining with each other. A few days ago, Lili Reinhart had put up a series of posts on her Instagram story opening about mental health. However, she dropped no hints about her split with Cole Sprouse but in an interview with ET, Cole's twin brother Dylan has spoken about how is Cole doing after his breakup.

Dylan Sprouse revealed that Cole has broken up with his girlfriend Lili Reinhart and he's currently quarantining with his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa who plays Archie in the teen drama series. "I mean, he’s living. Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute," Dylan revealed. True bromance, isn't it? He also went on to add, "I've heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they're just lifting weights and eating cheese ... I think that's what they do. Cole's good. He's getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life."

Besides his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa, his brother Dylan has also been helping him move on after his breakup. Apparently, Cole and Dyan have been trying to grow a mustache during the quarantine phase. They're calling it the "violent facial hair competition" and Dylan jokes that the world can be their judge. "They're the judge... and the gods, right? I mean, really, just look at this," Dylan said pointing out his own mustache and then he added, "After this, anyone who is watching this, please just google 'Cole Sprouse’s mustache,' all right? And do a side-by-side. Then you be the judge."

And then like a typical brother, Dylan trolled Cole and said, "This entire encounter really highlights for the public who really is the evil twin, right? I mean, take that on its own merit, but he looks like a guy who ties people to train tracks, right? He needs a top hat and a monocle, OK? I look like a paladin warrior who upholds the law." It seems like Dylan has got his revenge. Last time, it was Cole Sprouse who trolled Dylan when Selena Gomez said kissing Dylan on the sets of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody was the worst day of her life. She admitted that she had a crush on Cole but it turned out that she had to kiss Dylan for a scene in the series and it was an awkward liplock as she missed half of his lips. Joining the fun banter, Cole Sprouse reacted to the same and commented that he's glad no girl has ever said the same about him.

As of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, the couple has been making the headlines for the longest time. They've often become the target of trolls and speculations when it comes to their relationship. A few weeks ago, Cole landed into soup after rumours about him cheating on Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber surfaced on the internet. Cole has been quarantining in L.A. while Lili has been at her house in Vancouver during the lockdown. The fact that they were not quarantined together already made the fans suspicious. However, hell broke loose when a fan leaked a few photos of Cole implying that he is quarantining with model Kaia Gerber.

Not only did Cole receive flak for cheating on Lily but also got death threats after false rumours about him circulated on the web. The actor even took to social media and lashed out at trolls spreading fake information about him. Lili Reinhart too sided with Cole Sprouse on this and called social media users toxic who invade someone's privacy. As of February, the two were still dating and had not given out any statement that suggested otherwise. However, when fans noticed Lily has deleted many posts from her social media handles that had Cole Sprouse in them and her mother and sister have also unfollowed Cole on social media platforms, it became pretty evident that their paradise is in trouble.

