Dynamite: BTS literally bring the fire & set the night alight with their dance moves in a colourful, retro MV

With simple, nostalgic dance moves and funky retro sets that take us back through different music eras, BTS' Dynamite MV is like rainbows and sunshine on a cloudy day. Check out the energetic music video below.

When RM said BTS' goal with Dynamite was to make the world a more happy and positive place in 2020, he really wasn't lying. Just a while back, the septet dropped their new comeback single Dynamite which is an all-English song by the Korean boy group. The teasers of Dynamite promised us a nostalgic trip and that's exactly what we got; a delectable, retro music video travelling across different music era through their dance moves, fashion and even colourful sets.

We first start off Dynamite MV with a Backstreet Boys version of BTS as they pose together teasing us on what's to come. Then, we get Jungkook, RM and Jungkook singing and rapping in different sets: Kookie drinking milk and getting fired up inside a poster-filled teenage bedroom, Namjoon's in his cool avatar mode inside a trendy record store and Hobi giving us vintage vibes inside a trendy diner. With a doughnut in hand, The Golden Maknae encounters the rest of the boys as Jimin shows off his snazzy dance moves. V leaves us gasping for air with his uber-cool avatar singing in front of an ice cream truck while Suga fans who were yearning for a basketball avatar Yoongi had their wish come true as well.

With the disco backdrop, the boys let their hair down in the chorus with Jungkook, V and Jin taking the spotlight in the center and we're especially loving the club vibes where the members are dressed to kill. What we found endearing was their freestyle dancing moves at the basketball court where several bromances like Taekook, Namgi and even Namjin and Jikook came shining through. Going back to their pastel outfits with a crazy burst of colour, Jimin takes center stage with the epic dance moves that can easily be replicated by ARMY.

The ending saw V with a slight tease as he lifted his tee up to take out the sunglasses and bid adieu in the most swag-tastic way possible!

Check out BTS' Dynamite MV:

We all could take lessons from BTS on how to bring the fire and set the night alight!

