Dynamite: BTS reveal their upcoming single's title as ARMY can't contain their excitement

ARMY is currently gearing up for BTS' new comeback as we're not only getting a new album but before that, a new single is on its way as well. During a recent chaotic OT7 V Live session, the boys unveiled the upcoming song, which was going to be in English along with upbeat vibes similar to Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. There's even a carefully constructed countdown with different dates leading up to August 21 which is when the highly-awaited single will release.

We still have a couple of days before August 21 but to tease ARMY, BTS decided to unveil the song name and as expected, it's explosive. Titled Dynamite, we get a small teaser with a poster as each letter is of a different colour, similar to the countdown colours. Along with giving us brand new emojis when ARMY uses Dynamite and BTS as hashtags, the septet's official Twitter account saw the header being changed to the Dynamite poster while the BTS logo in their display pictured was turned to pink colour.

As expected, ARMY couldn't keep calm and made their idols' new single Dynamite a worldwide trending topic with the promise to make it a chart-topping single that breaks the septet's own records. Moreover, ARMY is already sensing sweet success for the upcoming single calling it Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, regarding the new single release, BTS had earlier shared, "We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We're preparing an album for the second half of this year but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible... People around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," and added, "We needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times... This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised and our spirits were lifted up."

Big Hit Entertainment had immediately posted in their announcement statement via Weverse, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites. We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you."

Moreover, there's also the upcoming album to look forward to which will be BTS' most personal yet. Not only are the boys in charge of the songs, but they're also been given key responsibilities like album jacket covers and choreography. As of now, the septet has already finished shooting for the album jacket covers which they teased have come out good. We can only expect nothing but fireworks from BTS' upcoming comeback!

August is definitely all abut gift-giving from BTS to ARMY as we're also getting a new variety show by the septet titled In the SOOP BTS ver. The healing trip will see the boys venture into the woods and indulge in different hobbies while also spending time together reconnecting as a septet. While In the Soop BTS ver. premieres on August 19 on JTBC in South Korea, it will be made available the next day on Weverse and will contain an additional 20 minutes to the usual 60 minutes. There will be eight episodes in total and go on till early October. A teaser for the show was shared recently and we were promised an emotional roller coaster ride filled with memories and new beginnings.

The second half of 2020 is indeed going to be a busy one for ARMY as BTS has so much in store for us. And, if it's anything like the first half of 2020, we won't be given any breathing space, not that we're complaining in the slightest. For now, we have Dynamite's release to get excited about!

