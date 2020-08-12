Dynamite Group Teaser Photo: BTS is bringing RETRO back; V's beret & J Hope, Jimin's sunglasses steal the show

BTS just dropped Dynamite Group Teaser Photo 1 and ARMY collectively took a gasp of breath over the septet's retro vibes. Whether it be V's beret or J-Hope and Jimin's funky sunglasses, this Dynamite tease is explosive!

We're less than 10 days away from BTS dropping their new single Dynamite which has already raised the right levels of excitement amongst ARMY. The English track will have upbeat vibes similar to the septet's previous songs like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. From all the teases that have been provided so far, we're getting a total '90s vibe from the upcoming single especially with the first set of Dynamite Teaser Photos which released on August 10. Now, ARMY has been treated with the first Dynamite Group Photo and it's as epic as one would expect.

Set against the backdrop of a multicoloured basketball court, the members go old school and we're in awe of their retro avatars. The boys are decked in the same attires as the solo shots with a few accessory additions. We're especially digging V's beret and J-Hope and Jimin's funky sunglasses. And seriously, how cool are Hobi's mustard coloured pants?! Namjoon is the only member who has a wardrobe change from the first teaser photos as he pairs his simple white tee with a midnight blue sheer cardigan, denim shorts and snazzy multicoloured kicks that we want to steal ASAP!

Check out BTS' Dynamite Group Teaser Photo 1 below:

Leave it to BTS to brighten our night with their sunny retro-ness!

The final set of BTS' Dynamite Teaser Photos come out on August 16 at 12 am KST. Dynamite drops on August 21 along with the music video. Moreover, there's also Dynamite MV [B-side] which drops on August 25.

