Dynamite MV B Side: BTS are a bunch of chaotic goofballs in this playful music video with bloopers galore

Last night, ARMY was treated with another version of Dynamite MV as BTS let their hair down and had the time of their lives. The B-side music video is filled with hilarious bloopers and memorable moments shared between the members including several dance breaks.

BTS' Dynamite MV made history when the music video earned an astonishing 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours setting a new YouTube record. RM had earlier shared that BTS' goal with Dynamite was to spread happiness and positivity at a time when everyone is suffering. Dynamite did just that as ARMY were left with the biggest smiles on their faces, especially with the fun music video which journeyed through different music eras and was a burst of colours and retro-ness.

But, what if we tell you there's a better version of Dynamite MV, at least in our eyes? Well, BTS dropped Dynamite MV (B-side) last night as the music video sees the boys at the chaotic best with a ton of bloopers to leave us laughing out loud. It's the small moments in between which are the most memorable! Whether it be the Maknae line (Jimin, V and Jungkook) hilariously spoofing comedian No Hong-chul's 2013 moves on the Real Man special episode from MBC's Infinite Challenge, via Koreaboo, or even Jin cutely striking a disco pose before Suga calls out to him to come inside and he walks in a funny way.

From V goofing around during their 'different Michael Jackson poses' time to Namjoon having dance breaks with Yoongi and Jin, from Jimin killing it with his MJ moves yet again to J-Hope being his funky self and Suga throwing the ball anywhere else, except the basket, the mini-moments are way too precious.

Check out BTS' Dynamite MV (B-side) below:

We adore these boys and how!

