  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dynamite MV B Side: BTS are a bunch of chaotic goofballs in this playful music video with bloopers galore

Last night, ARMY was treated with another version of Dynamite MV as BTS let their hair down and had the time of their lives. The B-side music video is filled with hilarious bloopers and memorable moments shared between the members including several dance breaks.
294948 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 06:15 pm
Dynamite MV B Side: BTS are a bunch of chaotic goofballs in this playful music video with bloopers galoreDynamite MV B Side: BTS are a bunch of chaotic goofballs in this playful music video with bloopers galore

BTS' Dynamite MV made history when the music video earned an astonishing 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours setting a new YouTube record. RM had earlier shared that BTS' goal with Dynamite was to spread happiness and positivity at a time when everyone is suffering. Dynamite did just that as ARMY were left with the biggest smiles on their faces, especially with the fun music video which journeyed through different music eras and was a burst of colours and retro-ness.

But, what if we tell you there's a better version of Dynamite MV, at least in our eyes? Well, BTS dropped Dynamite MV (B-side) last night as the music video sees the boys at the chaotic best with a ton of bloopers to leave us laughing out loud. It's the small moments in between which are the most memorable! Whether it be the Maknae line (Jimin, V and Jungkook) hilariously spoofing comedian No Hong-chul's 2013 moves on the Real Man special episode from MBC's Infinite Challenge, via Koreaboo, or even Jin cutely striking a disco pose before Suga calls out to him to come inside and he walks in a funny way.

From V goofing around during their 'different Michael Jackson poses' time to Namjoon having dance breaks with Yoongi and Jin, from Jimin killing it with his MJ moves yet again to J-Hope being his funky self and Suga throwing the ball anywhere else, except the basket, the mini-moments are way too precious.

Check out BTS' Dynamite MV (B-side) below:

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: Dynamite: BTS literally bring the fire & set the night alight with their dance moves in a colourful, retro MV

What did you think of BTS' Dynamite MV (B-side) which already has 16 million+ views? Let us know your favourite moments from the amazing music video in the comments section below.

Credits :Big Hit Labels,YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement