Dynamite MV: BTS ARMY hails V's dashing visuals as Perfection; Can't get over his funky attires & deadly smirk

Finally, BTS' Dynamite MV has been released for ARMY to obsess over. Specifically, it's Mr. Kim Taehyung's handsome visuals along with his duality to switch between a good boy to a bad boy which has managed to dive right into millions and millions of hearts.
"Bring a friend, join the crowd. Whoever wanna come along. Word up, talk the talk. Just move like we off the wall. Day or night, the sky's alight. So we dance to the break of dawn," sings BTS member V in the recently released Dynamite MV while ending every fashion model's career and bringing sexy back in orange. That's right! Kim Taehyung became an instant trending topic of Twitter as soon as Dynamite released and ARMY were left gasping for air over the 24-year-old singer's dashing visuals and the duality he juggles between being a good boy and a bad boy.

It's specifically the well-fitted emerald green Gucci two-piece suit that has the fandom swooning after the Sweet Night singer as he's seen lighting up like a Dynamite during the chorus with his crisp dance moves. There's also the fact that his new hairstyle with the royal mullet make him look nothing short of a handsome king. There was also a major bromance moment between TaeTae and Jungkook as they freestyle together at a basketball court leaving Taekook fans elated. Then there was the cutesy moment with his hyungs as they shared the same dance move before pointing at Jimin and Kookie.

However, the cherry on top of the Kim Taehyung cake came in the final few seconds when the focus was on V, who teased ARMY by raising his pastel blue tee up only for a second before taking out his retro sunglasses, putting them on and giving us a deadly smirk to end the colourful MV on a high note.

Check out how ARMY reacted to V's stunning visuals in BTS' Dynamite MV below:

We bow down to you, King Taehyung!

ALSO READ: Dynamite: BTS literally bring the fire & set the night alight with their dance moves in a colourful, retro MV

What did you think of BTS' Dynamite MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

