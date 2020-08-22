Dynamite MV: BTS smashes YouTube record for most views in 24 hours; Reaches 104 #1s on iTunes

BTS' Dynamite MV dropped yesterday and 24 hours later, the boy group beat BLACKPINK to reclaim the YouTube record for most views in 24 hours. Moreover, Dynamite reached an impressive 104 #1's on iTunes Top Songs Chart.

BTS is as expected a major trending topic thanks to their recently released single Dynamite. The colourful, retro vibes imbibed by the addictive tunes along with a nostalgia trip through different music eras with their dance moves and funky fashion attires managed to win hearts all across the globe. Moreover, ARMY too was on a mission to make their idols proud and break as many records as they can. You could even call them overachievers at this point as Dynamite MV garnered an insane 10 million views in just 21 minutes.

All eyes were on the 24-hour count to see just how many views Dynamite MV would end up within a day. ARMY reigned supreme as they helped BTS reclaim their throne from BLACKPINK and achieve a massive 98.3 million views in the first 24 hours setting a new YouTube record for most views in the first 24 hours. Moreover, as you're reading this Dynamite MV has already crossed 100 million views with 8.9 million likes. Earlier, BLACKPINK's How You Like That MV held the record with 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours.

While BTS also beat BLACKPINK for the biggest YouTube premiere of all time, Dynamite MV also reached #1 in 104 countries including India and US on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

Leave it to BTS to show us how it's done!

