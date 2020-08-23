Dynamite SHATTERS yet another record: BTS surpasses Taylor Swift for BIGGEST Spotify debut of 2020

BTS is breaking records after records with Dynamite. The Bangtan Boys set a new benchmark on Spotify after surpassing Taylor Swift's Cardigan for the biggest Spotify debut of 2020.

There is no stopping BTS this weekend. The Bangtan Boys are smashing records and setting unbelievable benchmarks with their new song Dynamite. The colourful music video released on Friday and within 21 minutes, the song surpassed 10 million views. If that wasn't jaw-dropping enough, the all-English track claimed the spot of the Most-Viewed Video in the first 24 hours since the video's release with a whopping 101.1 million views. On the audio front, Dynamite clinched the top spot of iTunes charts all over the world following its debut.

Now, the ARMY has helped the Bangtan Boys register a new record, previously held by Taylor Swift. According to Soompi, Dynamite has surpassed T.Swift's Cardigan to become 2020's biggest Spotify debut of 2020. Swift held the record with 7.742 million streams. However, the ARMY helped BTS achieve this year's biggest debut record with an impressive 7,778,950 streams on its first day. As a result, Dynamite debuted on the top spot of Spotify’s daily Global Top 50 chart for August 21.

Speaking about Dynamite, BTS leader RM told USA Today that their intention was spread positivity and happiness. "We've been through all the sadness and desperation but with this song and performance, we just hope the world gets more positive and be happy. That's our goal," Namjoonie said. We have never been happier this year and we are sending love and prayers back at the BTS members!

Dynamite not only gave fans a peppy track but it also gave a nod to numerous musical legends. One of which was Michael Jackson. A few of his iconic dance moves featured in the video and his nephew absolutely loved it. Check out his reaction here: BTS' nod to Michael Jackson in Dynamite MV impresses King of Pop's nephew: The guys do MJ proud

