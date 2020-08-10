Dynamite Teaser Photos: BTS shows off their swag as RM's green hair & Jimin, Jungkook's denim avatar enthrals

BTS just unveiled the first set of teaser photos for Dynamite and we can't take our eyes off of the handsome boys. From RM's green hair comeback to Jimin and Jungkook's denim avatar, check out the swag-tastic snaps of the members below.

BTS is currently gearing up for their next comeback post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7. Before they release their next untitled album, ARMY is being treated with a new single titled Dynamite which comes out on August 21. During an OT7 V Live session, the boys had revealed to the fandom that the upbeat vibes of Dynamite, which is an English single, were similar to their previous hit tracks like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me.

Now, we've finally got a major tease on what we can expect from the upcoming song that is sure to be chart-topping track all over the world! In the first set of teaser photos, each member gets the solo spotlight with individuals shots. RM, decked in all-white (tee, shirt and pants) is seen going back to his Idol look with the green hair and ARMY is certainly thirsting after the Bangtan leader. With his light brown hair, Jin strikes a pose in a yellow unbuttoned shirt which layers a multicoloured striped tee along with blue jeans. With dark brown hair, we have Suga decked in an oversized Louis Vuitton midnight blue and white floral creation. J-Hope has his cool avatar mode on as he pouts cutely with jet black hair while adorning a simple black OBEY tee.

Jimin looks insanely handsome in a light denim jacket and jeans combo along with a white and baby blue tee while his hair a darker brown shade, milder than Yoongi's hair. His striking eyes certainly steal the spotlight. V has a pondering pose with his shadow in tow as the handsome singer wears a simple white tee with light brown hair. Jungkook's denim takeover is strong as he pairs an oversized denim coat with matching high-waisted jeans and a white tee along with jet black hair similar to Hobi's hair. Moreover, can we appreciate BTS' accessories game which is so on point!

Check out BTS' Dynamite Teaser Photos Set 1 below:

Now, that's how you bring out a teaser in style! We all could take some fashion cues from BTS!

Meanwhile, the next set of Dynamite teaser photos will be out on August 13 and August 16, both at 12 am KST.

Credits :Twitter

