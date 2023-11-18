E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to 2001: A Space Odyssey: 5 movies that were adapted into book

Audiences have seen many movies adapted from books or any written material, but there are a few movies that were later adapted into books. For movies of different genres, books have been a great inspiration, as many have flopped and many have even broken Box Office records. When a movie goes from screen to page and gets adapted into a book, it is a rare incident as some of the sci-fi films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to 2001: A Space Odyssey and many others have been adapted into books. Below are the 5 movies which were later adapted into books after being a success at the Box Office.

1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

After the release of the movie, director Quentin Tarantino took his first step into the literary world with an adaptation of his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . The novelization had characters true to the source material. However, many of them took major liberties, in some cases rewriting characters and plotlines completely different from the movie.

2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial had the title for being the highest-grossing film until it was surpassed by his film, Jurassic Park. Not only did the movie make a decent Box Office business but was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards. It was adapted into a book by William Kotzwinkle and also a disastrous video game as well as a ride at Universal Studios Orlando.

3. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey was the most talked about work as the movie had exploration of high-concept themes and breathtaking set design. The movie was initially inspired by the short story of English writer Arthur C. Clarke, but the writer expanded it into a 220-page novel, which by 1992, had sold 3 million copies worldwide.

4. Blade Runner (1982)

Adapted from the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by Philip K Dick, the first Blade Runner movie is regarded as one of the most influential science fiction films of all time. After the success of the movie, Dick refused $400 000 film to write a novelization, as he later judged as "disastrous to me artistically." However, the makers hired writer Les Martin to produce an unofficial novelization that was released in 1982. Dick's friend K. W. Jeter.

5. Heat (1995)

With Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino together on screen, the crime and action genre movie is one of the 90s most defining works. Director Michael Mann once shared that the sequel would be released as a book and also revealed that he very much intends to make it for the big screen too.

