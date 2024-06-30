Eagles Singer Don Henley Files Lawsuit Seeking Legal Claim Over Handwritten Lyrics Of 1970s Hit Album Hotel California And More

Don Henley, the lead singer of the Eagles, has filed a lawsuit to get back around 100 pages of his handwritten lyric sheets, including those from famous songs like Hotel California. These sheets were at the center of a legal case earlier this year, which ended abruptly in March.

Henley's lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, explained to Rolling Stone that “Don Henley has filed suit today in a New York federal court for the return of property that was stolen from him — his private handwritten notes and lyrics to the iconic songs from the Hotel California album,”

He added, “These 100 pages of personal lyric sheets belong to Mr. Henley and his family, and he has never authorized defendants or anyone else to peddle them for profit.” The sheets are currently with the New York County District Attorney's office.

The complaint outlines how Henley discovered his manuscripts were missing after Kosinski tried to auction off some lyric sheets in 2012. Kosinski claimed he got them from Ed Sanders, who had been hired by the Eagles in 1979 for a book project that never happened.

Sanders kept Henley's materials and later sold them to Glenn Horowitz, who then sold them to Kosinski and Inciardi. Over the years, Kosinski and Inciardi allegedly tried to sell the pages back to Henley, prompting legal action and police involvement.

The lawsuit states that under New York law, Henley needs to prove he rightfully owns the lyric sheets to get them back from the District Attorney's office. It argues that Kosinski and Inciardi also claim ownership, making it necessary for a court to decide who the rightful owner is.

Inciardi and Kosinski had to say about the lawsuit against them

In an earlier trial that ended in March, Inciardi and Kosinski, along with Glenn Horowitz, were involved. They argued that they legally obtained the lyrics from Sanders and had no obligation to return them. The current lawsuit focuses on Henley's claim to ownership and seeks a resolution in civil court per Variety.

Shawn Crowley, Kosinski's lawyer, accused Henley of trying to change what happened. He promised to fight the lawsuit and said Henley should be responsible for his lies and for misusing the legal system, reported Deadline.

Stacey Richman, Inciardi's lawyer, criticized the lawsuit as an attempt to intimidate and spread false stories.

