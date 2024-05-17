Chicago Fire's Eamonn Walker, who plays Wallace Boden, is leaving the show after 12 seasons, promising an emotional farewell in his final episode next Wednesday.

Chicago fire teases Eamonn Walker's exit

Though he's stepping back from his regular role, Boden's character will still be around, with Walker expected to return in the future.

In the Season 12 finale, titled Never Say Goodbye, airing on May 22, fans will get more insight into Boden's story and future plans. An insider from the production team revealed that the actor chose to leave the series due to personal reasons per The Wrap. Thankfully, his character won't be written off and is likely to make a comeback in future episodes.

Check out the emotional promo for Walker's farewell episode below.

Other cast members who left the Chicago Fire

Wallace Boden has been a beloved figure in the Chicago Fire Department since the show began in 2012. He's climbed the ranks from Chief of Battalion 25 to Deputy District Chief and is now in the running to be Deputy Fire Commissioner. Despite his departure, fans will still get to see Boden's impact on the show.

Walker's exit follows other cast changes, including Kara Killmer's departure in February and Rome Flynn's exit in March. Killmer's character, Sylvie Brett, left to marry Matthew Casey and move to Oregon, while Flynn's character, Derek Gibson, left to seek help for a drug addiction.

Kilmer expressed in a promo video, "If you told me when I started that Sylvie would end up with Casey, I'd be like, 'Absolutely not, that would be so cool.'"

Back in March, Rome Flynn also announced his departure. He told Variety at the time, "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave, he was a character I very much enjoyed playing."

Flynn continued, "I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

Despite these changes, Chicago Fire will return for a 13th season, although the premiere date hasn't been announced yet.

