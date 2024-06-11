Earl Charles Spencer Gets Same Legal Representation King Charles Hired For Divorce With Princess Diana

The 9th Earl of Spencer and Late Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer is set to hire the same representation for his divorce as the ruling monarch King Charles, back when he and Diana had finalized their separation. The former has hired Fiona Shackleton, the solicitor who represented King Charles during the bitter divorce between the late Princess Diana in 1996. Diana passed away in a tragic road accident later in 1997.

Who is Fiona Shackleton?

Fiona Shackleton, fondly called Steel Magnolia, has handled several other high-profile divorces as well, including that of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Madonna. The barrister was once referred to as “Britain’s most feared divorce lawyer” by The Times, while she remains dear to the royal family. Shackleton was made a life peer by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2010, who then awarded her with the title Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia. She is a member of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

What drove Charles Spencer to divorce?

The news of Charles’s separation was confirmed by The Mail. The earl of Spencer navigates separation from his third wife- Karen, a philanthropist from Canada. The former was earlier married to longtime friend Caroline Freud, and model Victoria Aitken. The divorce with Countess Spencer comes after more than a decade of marriage- with a child together. “I just want to devote myself to all my children and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," he told The Mail, calling the situation immensely sad.

The outlet reports that their marriage unraveled whilst the earl was busy penning down his memoir titled A Very Private School, which is a detailed recollection of his time at Maidwell Hall boarding school, a place he referred to as a “strangely secretive.” The duo informed the staff at the family estate- Althorp House of the news in April this year.

Charles is a father of 7: including his children from previous marriages. As the divorce news came out to the public, the royal returned to Instagram to share snippets of his family outing. "Wonderful to witness @northamptonsaints becoming rugby premiership champions with my sons yesterday,” Charles wrote as a caption to the photo of the rugby pitch, taken from the stands.

