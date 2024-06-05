EastEnders Spoilers: Will Sharon Get A Chance To Say Her Goodbyes To Keanu Taylor?

Fans of EastEnders were once again left impressed by the latest episode released on June 4, 2024. This long-standing British soap opera continues to entertain viewers as it explores the journey of Linda Carter and Sharon Watts in coping with the loss of Keanu Taylor, played by the talented Danny Walters.

The emotional turmoil experienced by the characters during the planning and attendance of Taylor's funeral is beautifully portrayed in this episode. As the funeral unfolds, EastEnders adds another remarkable installment to its extensive collection of episodes.

Sharon tries to bring drunk Linda to her senses

Linda Carter, portrayed by Kellie Bright, is still shocked by her actions as the news of Keanu Taylor’s funeral spreads like wildfire. Keanu's sister, Bernie Taylor, portrayed by Clair Norris, decides to organize the funeral at the Queen Vic, with a big nod of approval from the zoned-out Elaine Peacock, portrayed by Harriet Thorpe.

Linda moves upstairs for a drink and encounters her distressed son, Johnny, portrayed by Charlie Suff, to inform him that she will be visiting Sharon Watts to pass on the news. However, Sharon is already informed by Bernie, as Phil Mitchell, portrayed by Steve McFadden, approaches Sharon to ask if he can have more time to meet their son, Albie.

Sharon is shocked when Johnny reveals that Linda is already aware of Keanu’s funeral. They end up finding a wasted Linda in the barrel store. Sharon and Johnny try their best to bring Linda to her senses. Later on, Sharon shares a heartfelt conversation with Kathy Cotton, portrayed by Gillian Taylforth. Sharon then tries her best to make Linda sober again.

Linda and Kathy organizes a private memorial for Keanu Taylor at The Arches

Sharon’s plans to make Linda sober again meet unexpected challenges as Linda attends an AA meeting, making Sharon panic about what she might say in her drunken condition. Despite struggling to cope with these adverse circumstances, Linda pushes herself to organize Taylor’s funeral.

Linda also offers to help Sharon break the news of Keanu Taylor’s death to Albie. However, Sharon pushes this away until she receives advice from Martin Fowler, who helps her make up her mind to tell Albie.

Sharon’s decision to attend Taylor’s funeral is solidified thanks to Linda’s young son, Ollie, who convinces her to attend the funeral for Albie’s sake. Linda and Kathy eventually hold a private memorial for Keanu Taylor at The Arches, providing a proper space for Sharon to say her farewells.

The question remains whether these three women can overcome such a tragic loss in their lives. The answers will be revealed in the coming episodes of EastEnders. The show airs every week from Monday to Thursday on BBC.

