Easy On Me: Adele announces new single with a monochrome teaser & confirms release date; WATCH

After a 9-month hiatus on Twitter, Adele has finally announced her comeback single and shared the official release date with her fans. Taking to her social media platforms and her official YouTube channel, the singer, 33, has released a short instrumental clip as the teaser video for Easy On Me.

The teaser video comprises a clip of Adele in a monochrome setting as she drives a car on a lonely road. The When We Were Young singer, with her perfectly lined eyeliner hits the road while jamming to the instrumental of the song. The video exudes a dramatic appeal as some of Adele’s musical sheets get scattered as she drives on a windy day. She announces the release date of the single, which has been slated to premiere on October 15.

Amid the news of a new single, fans are also expecting her fourth studio album to follow sometime after the single releases. Previously, Rolling Stone reported, via Just Jared, about mysterious Billboards popping up all over the world with the number 30 written on them. While the singer didn’t confirm whether the billboards have got to do anything with her releases, fans have predicted that her new album would have something to do with the mysterious number.

While we wait for Adele to drop her the news of releasing a new album, fans have already taken to Twitter to show their appreciation towards the singer regarding her comeback single Easy On Me, which has the signature Adele instruments playing in the background.

Are you excited about Adele’s new comeback? Share your expectations from the new single with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Adele TWEETS for the first time in nine months after sparking fourth album speculation