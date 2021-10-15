Easy On Me MV: Adele's inimitable vocals take centre stage as the singer belts out the melancholic blues

"Go easy on me baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me / I had no time to choose / What I chose to do / So go easy on me." - Adele is back with a bang! Singing the melancholic blues, the 33-year-old singer dropped her first single in five years titled Easy On Me and diehard fans are welcoming the Grammy-winning musician back with open arms.

Along with the single release, we were also blessed with a black and white turned technicolour Easy On Me music video, which sees Adele pack all her belongings, including loose sheet music, and move out of an empty house. With a "SOLD" sign in the front yard, Adele converses with someone on a call with bad cell reception before hopping on a pickup truck filled with her stuff, putting in a cassette and belting out Easy On Me. Inevitably, the B&W backdrop makes way for a radiant red makeover as Adele lets her voice do all the talking. As heartbreaking as the song is, Adele's vibrant personality comes shining through in the last few seconds as we get a glimpse at the behind the scenes shoot of the MV. To be able to embody pain through your inimitable vocals but still have such a happy real-life persona is exactly why millions and millions adore Adele.

Check out Adele's Easy On Me MV below:

In just a few hours since Easy On Me MV dropped, the music video has raked in almost 10 million views and sees no breathing space at all. Moreover, fans have been going gaga over Adele's new music as seen in the comments section on YouTube. FFearFFul commented, "Adele Built a house in "Rolling in the Deep" She moved into that house in "Hello" Left the house with "Easy on Me" what a story teller!!!!!!! she's a once in a life time," while DionYorki wrote, "this song makes me want to get a divorce THE VOCALLLSSSSSS the moood THE GROWTH the perfection ADELE JUST MADE ME STRAIGHT".

Wywil Wywil commented, "I love that she doesn't change her style, on the contrary, she keeps her essence intact .... God bless that beautiful voice," whereas Perry Peng wrote, "She's so full of joy but when Comes to heartbreak song, she's THE BEST.. Her MV always so classic scenery. Love her". Mel commented, "It's early morning in Ukraine. I am literally crying in my bed because of this masterpiece. Love Adele and this song thousand times. I am so grateful for living with her at the same time."

Another masterpiece by Adele, indeed!

What did you think of Adele's comeback with Easy On Me? Share your honest, personal thoughts along with what you felt about the subtle yet strong Easy On Me MV with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

For the unversed, Easy On Me is the lead single from Adele's highly-awaited, upcoming fourth studio album titled 30, after Billboard 200 No. 4, 1 and 1 albums 19, 21 and 25. 30 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

During a surprise Instagram Live, Adele revealed if she's collaborating with Beyoncé. Head on to our ALSO READ link below to know what Adele had to reveal on the dream collab rumours with Queen Bey.



ALSO READ: Adele REVEALS if she's collaborating with Beyonce during her first ever Instagram Live session