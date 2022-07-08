Echo: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofri to return as Daredevil and The Kingpin for MCU series

Marvel is expanding its world with every new show and according to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are all set to enter the Marvel universe again as Daredevil and The Kingpin with upcoming show, Echo which is currently being developed in Atlanta. The series also stars Hawkeye's Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

According to the report, Echo will include a plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter ego is blind attorney Matt Murdoch, is searching a former ally who apparently happens to be Jessica Jones. Although it's not yet clear if Krysten Ritter who played the character will be returning to the show. Cox starred as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in three seasons of Daredevil from 2015 to 2018, as well as the 2017 team-up series The Defenders, while D’Onofrio played arch enemy Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Daredevil‘s first and third seasons.

D'Onofrio recently also appeared in Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner starrer Hawkeye. As for Cox, he last appeared as Matt Murdock in a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As for the upcoming show, Echo will mainly revolve around Alaqua's Maya Lopez and her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her and she returns to her hometown to reconnect with her Native American roots. She already has tangled with Kingpin in a fight in the Hawkeye finale after learning he was responsible for the death of her beloved uncle, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

Other cast members on the show include Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will direct episodes of the show.

