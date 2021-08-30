Ed Asner passes away at 91; Eric Stonestreet, Denis O'Hare & more pay tribute to the Hollywood legend

Hollywood actor Ed Asner sadly passed away this morning. The actor and activist, who was best known for his role in the film Up!, was formerly the president of the Screen Actors Guild. According to Deadline, Ed passed away peacefully on Sunday morning (August 29) surrounded by his family at the age of 91.

The star is also known for his role as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and spinoff Lou Grant. He is also the most awarded male performer in Emmy history, having won seven times, with five of those being for his role as Lou Grant. He’s been in many shows and movies as well, including Elf and Up!, as well as Cobra Kai most recently.

Denis O'Hare, who starred in The Parting Glass with Asner, shared his tribute to the Hollywood icon alongside an image of the 2018 film's cast. “One of the joys of my life was having Ed Asner as my Dad. He kindly said yes to doing my first screenplay. It was a crazy shoot and he showed up every day ready to go. He loved being an actor and I loved him. #RIPEdAsner,” he wrote on Twitter.

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet also reminisced about Asner's guest appearance on Modern Family, writing, "He played one of the best characters in television history. I was honored that I got to work with him ... Rest in Peace, sir."

Our thoughts are with Ed Asner‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.