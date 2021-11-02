Ed Sheeran admits that dating wife Cherry Seaborn in his teens ‘would have been a disaster’

​Ed Sheeran recently made an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and opened up about his courtship days with wife Cherry Seaborn. The 30-year-old pop star looked back at what started as a childhood friendship and transformed into their wonderful relationship right now. Sheeran recollected how he and Seaborn, 29, had been "really close friends" growing up, but added that if they would have dated in high school, "it would have been a disaster."

 

For those unversed, the duo split temporarily when Seaborn got a scholarship to Duke University and Sheeran went on tour, he said. However, one night in New York City in 2015, the old pals reunited. "One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street," he said of his friend Lauren, whom he took on tour with him. "And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"

 

The singer also admitted that his nervousness clouded his excitement as the last time they were together, they had "hooked up." "In my head, the last time I'd seen Cherry we hooked up. So in my head, I was like what if she remembers that because it was like a while ago. It was very innocent. Very gentle, it was a kiss," the singer added.

 

The couple lives in the same hometown they grew up in! Looking at life now, Sheeran said that he finally feels like his old self now. "I feel like I am the me that I was when I grew up when I'm there. And then when I come to London, it's like you have this switch. I described it like putting on Spider-Man's outfit, you become this person that no one recognizes when you go back. I know everyone so I'm pretty invisible there."

 

Credits: Getty Images, Armchair Expert podcast


