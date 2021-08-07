Ed Sheeran ADMITS playing his upcoming album for daughter: I just did it to work out how it flows

Ed Sheeran has opened up about being a father to his daughter Lyra whom he welcomed with his wife Cherry Seaborn in 2020. During an interview with Today, via ET Canada, Sheeran has informed that he regularly plays his upcoming album for his daughter to ‘work out which songs go where and how it flows.’ Seems like the father-daughter duo are hard at work.

Describing his daughter’s nuances, the doting father said, “She’s moving more now, she’s got a groove, she’s got a groove. I don’t know whether I am happy about the musical element, you know? I don’t know if I’d want her to get into the same industry as me but we’ll see,” Sheeran said. Addressing the fact that being a father to his daughter Lyra, has, changed him, Sheeran said that having a kid is a ‘massive life change’ in itself. He admitted being ‘less of a party boy’, and more of an early riser to get up on time and ‘hang out’ with his daughter. Adding to this, he even informed that he prefers this life.

The Bad Habits singer also announced to be kicking off the NFL 2021 season along with a special concert on September 9. “I’m really excited. The first time I’ve done anything musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan,” the singer stated, adding that the moment is big for him as he has no experience of working with the NFL in his entire career.

The singer is expected to perform at 7 pm EST, before the Dallas Cowboys versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

