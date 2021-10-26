Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande share a sweet exchange on married life as they catch up on The Voice

Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran have known each other since long but the duo reunited after a while on The Voice's recent episode and it was beyond cute. The duo discussed the major milestone they have hit since their last meet which included Ariana's wedding to Dalton Gomez and Ed Sheeran's marriage to Cherry Seaborn as well as his entry into fatherhood with daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran's birth.

Ed who appeared on the recent episode of The Voice as the Mega Mentor was seen fondly talking about Ariana and how they go way back. Discussing their old friendship, Ed said, "I've known Ariana for a long, long time. We've worked together on songs in the past, we've jammed. It's gonna be a good first season for her, I think", via ET.

As for their catching up, Sheeran promptly congratulated Grande who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in May this year. Reacting to the same, Ed quipped, "You're married now!" Ariana was then responded saying, "I am! You as well." After which Sheeran sweetly added, "Yeah, we had a kid!"

In a promo of The Voice, Ariana was also seen heaping praises over Sheeran as she called him a "brilliant songwriter." Following Ariana and Ed's cute catch-up on The Voice, fans are now hoping that the duo soon turn their friendship into an amazing collab and give their fans a memorable song.

While Sheeran's appearance on The Voice has been pre-recorded, the singer currently has been quarantining as he tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old singer recently confirmed his diagnosis through a statement on Instagram.

ALSO READ: SNL producers eyeing Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes to REPLACE Ed Sheeran after his COVID 19 diagnosis?