Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn reportedly expecting their first child; Used lockdown to keep pregnancy a secret

According to a recent report, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, who got married last year, are expecting their first child who they will welcome later this summer. Read below for all the exciting details.

Last year, during Christmas time, Ed Sheeran had revealed to his millions and millions of fans that he's going on an extended break after working non-stop since 2017. Since then, the 29-year-old singer has been keeping it lowkey while spending the lockdown period with wife Cherry Seaborn, 28 at their Suffolk home. Now, for some good news! If a recent report by The Sun is to be believed then Sheeran and Seaborn will soon be welcoming a new addition to their family.

Cherry is reportedly pregnant with the couple's first child and the pair is "overjoyed". "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family," a source revealed to The Sun. While the couple is busy making the last of the preparations for the new arrival at home, Seaborn's due date is later this summer.

As expected, it's been a really happy time for the married couple while their families are delighted for them and can't wait to welcome the baby. It was fairly recent when Seaborn shared the good news with some of her closest circle of friends online.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn head to his favourite Indian restaurant in London for pre birthday dinner

For the unversed, Sheeran and Seaborn have been childhood friends who began dating in July 2015 and got engaged in January 2018. Cherry even made the most adorable cameo in Ed Sheeran's 2019 single Put It All On Me feat. Ella Mai.

Share your comment ×