Ed Sheeran and Cherry welcome baby girl, reveals daughter's adorable name: We are completely in love with her

Ed Sheeran broke his social media silence to reveal that he and his wife Cherry have welcomed an adorable little baby girl. The couple welcomed their daughter last week. The singer also revealed the little angel's name.

Ed Sheeran has been away from social media for months now. However, the international singer broke his break to announce he and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a daughter. The couple had kept the details of the pregnancy under tight wraps. However, a few weeks ago, news broke out that Ed and Cherry were soon going to embrace parenthood. The singer announced the arrival of their little one on Instagram with a sweet. He revealed that the couple welcomed the little one last week.

The Shape of You hitmaker wrote, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter." He revealed that the couple has named the little one Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x," he added. The note was shared with a photo of a pair of socks. Check out his post below:

Ed and Cherry have known each other since their childhood. They began dating in 2015. After being together for four years, the couple tied the knot in 2019. Cherry has featured in Ed Sheeran's 2019 single Put It All On Me feat. Ella Mai. Congratulations to the couple!

