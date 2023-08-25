Ed Sheeran announces Autumn Variations, his second album of 2023: Release date, track list and more

Ed Sheeran has announced a new album, Autumn Variations, his second of 2023, which will be released on September 29. Following the release of Subtract in May, Sheeran is teaming up once more with Aaron Dessner, the guitarist of the National, to bring his musical vision to life. This album title brings an end to Ed Sheeran's loyalty to mathematical symbols as titles, some of his previous albums were named, + (plus), x (multiply), ÷ (divide), = (equals), and more recently - (subtract).

A continued partnership between Ed Sheeran and Aaron Dessner

Like his previous album, Autumn Variations is a result of Sheeran and Dessner's collaboration. The album cover, filled with illustrations representing fall-related things, offers a sneak peek into the autumn-inspired music they've crafted.

Ed Sheeran on exploring feelings

Sheeran drew inspiration from his personal experiences and his friends' stories for Autumn Variations. The album's 14 songs dive into various emotions like love, heartbreak, and friendship. The duo's teamwork captures the essence of the season's feelings in the album's sound. While announcing the album Ed describes it as "Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded. When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion."

Autumn Variations Tracklist

1. Magical

2. England

3. Amazing

4. Plastic Bag

5. Blue

6. American Town

7. That’s on Me

8. Page

9. Midnight

10. Spring

11. Punchline

12. When Will I Be Alright

13. The Day I Was Born

14. Head > Heels

