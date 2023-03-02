Ed Sheeran announces new album 'Subtract', reveals details about his wife's tumor and best friend's death

The chart-topping British star, Ed Sheeran, has announced his long-awaited album that is likely to release on 5th May. The forthcoming album delves into the challenges that the singer faced in early 2022. Sadly, the ‘Bad Habit’ singer went through some unfortunate events during that period of time. In his latest Instagram post, the singer shared his personal struggles, including the death of his best friend, a copyright infringement case, and his wife’s health issues during her second pregnancy.

Ed Sheeran mentions friend’s death and wife’s tumor

In a recent post shared on Instagram, the four-time Grammy winner shared that a series of wrenching events in 2022 have changed his life, his mental health, and his perception of music and art. In the post, Ed continued to share that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor with no scope of treatment until the birth of the child. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second daughter in July. They are also proud parents to their 2-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. He further shared that his best friend Jamal Edwards, who was also a brother to him, died suddenly. All of this happened within the space of a month. At around the same time, Sheeran had to face a court battle in a copyright infringement case for his song “Shape of You”.

About Ed Sheeran’s new album “Subtract”

About his album, the singer-songwriter said that he has not tried to create an album that people would enjoy. All he is doing is sharing something honest and authentic. Subtract will reflect his sufferings, including fear, depression, and anxiety. He has been working on Subtract for decades but last year’s events made him rewrite his album. Subtract is going to be his final album of the mathematical album era. The previous four were - plus, divide, multiply, and equals.

