Ed Sheeran Birthday: A playlist of the singer's BEST tracks suitable for every mood

Ed Sheeran is known for being one of the top artists of his time. The singer-songwriter has over the years churned out some of the biggest hits in his career. As the singer turns 31, we take a look at some of his best tracks that have not only topped Billboard charts but also remain fan favourite. From romantic ballads to party hits, Sheeran has done it all and it's amazing how the singer knows well how to touch everyone's hearts with his music.

Interestingly, Sheeran has not only delivered solo hits but has also collaborated with some of the biggest artists including the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Elton John among others. While Sheeran has become a musical inspiration himself for other young artists, the singer in a previous interview had mentioned how he was inspired by artists such as Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Elton John. As we celebrate the singer's birthday, here's a look at his best hits.

Perfect

If there's one song that conveys the feelings of love and romance in the most endearing manner, it has be Ed Sheeran's Perfect. We bet there's no better song to choose from when it comes to making a proposal or having a first dance with your loved one.

Shape of You

Ed released Shape of You in 2017 and just when fans thought the singer-songwriter couldn't compose something that would become a chartbuster at clubs, the singer delivered one his career's biggest party hit. Is it even possible to get bored of this song?

I Don't Care

Among his collaborations, Sheeran and Justin Bieber delivered an absolute stunner as they teamed up for the song I Don't Care which became an instant hit after its release. The 2019 track enjoyed a top position at the Billboard charts as well.

Shivers

A song from his latest album titled '=' (equals), Shivers topped the charts in several countries including Austria, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. The song also dethroned his previous single, Bad Habits on the UK Billboard chart. The peppy number is a definite pick for every Ed Sheeran playlist.

Thinking Out Loud

The 2014 track has been one of Sheeran's oldest ones and is also one of his most successful ones. The song received nominations for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards among which Ed managed to bag the latter two. The heartfelt track still dominates a prime position for fans when it comes to Ed's music.

Which Ed Sheeran song is your favourite? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran reveals he never felt 'hugely masculine' while growing up; Here's why