Ed Sheeran calls out South Park for mocking gingers; Talks about how show 'Gingervitus' ruined his life

Ed Sheeran recently looked back at the utter humiliation he faced over being called out for having ginger-hued hair. If you didn't know, back in 2005, before Sheeran launched his music career, the star appeared on “South Park” where he was mocked for his hair. Now, speaking with Slam Radio via The Independent, Sheeran explained how the banter on “gingers” was common in the UK, and thanks to “South Park,” it even became a thing in the States. Ed said in his new interview: “Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the p**s out of you for. But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America.”

If you didn't know about that particular South Park episode: A character Eric Cartman delivers a school presentation on “gingervitus,” a disease that curses “ginger kids” with “very light skin, red hair and freckles,” and “occurs because ginger kids have no souls.”

Recalling the horrid episode, Ed said: “That episode of ‘South Park’ f**king ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like, ’I love your hair dude.’ And I was like ‘Oh my god, people like my hair?’ And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life”.

Just last month while chatting on the Man Man Man podcast, Ed revealed that he never felt “hugely masculine.” He added that he has a "definite feminine side" and thought that he was "gay for a bit" as a kid. The singer said: “I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”

