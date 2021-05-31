Ed Sheeran confesses his 8 month old daughter is NOT the biggest fan of his music: She just cries

Stating that she is not his biggest fan, Ed Sheeran revealed that she often cries than squeal with joy when he strums the guitar and plays his song.

Ed Sheeran is experiencing every little delight of fatherhood, even if that means his 8-month-old daughter not loving his music. In a candid interview with BBC Radio 1 recently, the singer confessed that his daughter doesn't necessarily respond well to his music. Stating that she is not his biggest fan, Ed Sheeran revealed that she often cries than squeal with joy when he strums the guitar and plays his song.

The 'Photograph' singer said, "Now I’ll sing (my new songs) to my daughter, who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries!” However, there is one song that she prefers over his other tracks. His 8 month old daughter, Lyra Antarctica, often starts crying when she hears his music but likes the super hit track 'Shape Of You."

Ed Sheeran revealed, “She really likes ‘Shape of You'. The marimba sound is good, but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belt-y."

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their daughter Lyra Antarctica in September 2020. The singer made the exciting announcement on Instagram with a super cute picture. He wrote, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed."

The singer has largely remained private about his love life, marriage and now the birth of his child.

