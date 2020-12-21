Ed Sheeran CONFIRMS comeback with new song Afterglow; Teases ‘not the first single from the next album’

Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he is working on a new album and even shared a snippet of a song from the album via IG. This marks the end of Ed’s hiatus that he took in December 2019.

Ed Sheeran is returning with new music sooner than fans first thought! The 29-year-old musician has been away from the spotlight for some time now after wrapping up his multi-year-long tour in 2018 and then getting secretly married to longtime love, Cherry Seaborn. However, Ed posted a little teaser to get fans excited about his brand new single, which is reportedly called “The Afterglow”. “He’s already started writing and recording,” Ed’s longtime manager Stuart Camp told the BBC about his upcoming fifth album. “We won’t let anything come out that’s substandard…”

Stuart added, “We’ve done that on the previous two albums where we have to keep going until we absolutely know that the thing we come back with is undeniable.” Ed confirmed the news and took to Instagram the first snippet of his new song Afterglow. Alongside the video of the pop icon singing the new melody, he wrote: “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

If you missed it, Ed and Cherry recently became parents to a daughter, who they named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he shared with fans on social media after Lyra’s birth. “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”

