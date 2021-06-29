Ed Sheeran CONFIRMS his new collaboration with BTS is Permission to Dance; Quips the song is 'very dancey'

While replying to fan questions on his Instagram Stories, Ed Sheeran gave many spoilers about his upcoming collaboration with BTS, a song titled Permission to Dance.

On June 14, after wrapping up 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Day 2 and a day after their 8th anniversary, BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) teased ARMY with some 'Breaking News,' which turned out to be the unveiling of Butter CD single, to be released on BTS ARMY's birthday, i.e. July 9. Along with Butter, which is still deservedly atop Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks in a row, the CD will also include "a new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans."

Titled Permission to Dance, Ed Sheeran left ARMY in some more utter chaos when he casually revealed on Most Requested Live, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record and I've just written a song for them for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well." While Big Hit confirmed the collaboration between Ed and BTS, which marks their second track together after Make It Right, it wasn't confirmed if it was for Permission to Dance, until now!

After taking a break from music and welcoming his and wife Cherry Seaborn's first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, 10 months, and making a successful comeback with the peppy track Bad Habits while working on his next studio album, Sheeran recently indulged in a Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram Stories. The 30-year-old musician received many questions from ARMY and Ed happily gave spoilers for Permission to Dance, amongst other things.

When an ARMY member simply wrote, "BTS SONG WRITER?," Sheeran replied, "Well, yes! New song coming soon." Another ARMY member couldn't help but ask, "Who's the coolest BTS member?," to which the Grammy-winning musician humbly admitted, "Well, they're all as cool as each other. I'm never going to win saying someone is cooler than someone else. I think they're all great." When an ARMY member quizzed, "what's your favorite BTS song?," Ed revealed, "I'd say my favourite BTS song is their new song, Permission to Dance."

One ARMY member pondered, "do you want to collab with BTS," to which Ed responded, "Yeah, of course. This is my second song with them and it's great fun working with them." Another ARMY member asked, "Will we see Ed Sheeran and BTS together in the future..?," to which Ed disclosed, "Yeah, I believe, I believe it's their next single. It's a song called Permission to Dance and it's very dancey."

The excitement for BTSxEd Sheeran's Permission to Dance has just increased threefold! As wise men once said, "Get it, let it roll!"

Meanwhile, Ed's fifth studio album, tentatively titled - (pronounced Minus), keeping in trend with his previous albums + (pronounced Plus), × (pronounced Multiply) and ÷ (pronounced Divide) along with No.6 Collaborations Project, will release this year.

