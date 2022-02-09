Ed Sheeran CONFIRMS upcoming collab with Taylor Swift; Reveals it 'comes out Friday'

On the day of the Brit Awards 2022, Ed Sheeran made his fans ecstatic with his big announcement. The Perfect singer told LADbible, via Just Jared, that he will be coming out with a collab alongside long-time friend and colleague Taylor Swift this Friday, i.e. February 11. All Swifties and Sheerions have been speculating this collab for a while now with theories and clues flying around everywhere in online communities.

During his interview on the red carpet of Brit Awards, Ed announced that his new track, "comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift." He then added, "We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour." The announcement was more of a confirmation for speculating fans. The fan theories point towards a remix of Sheeran's song The Joker and the Queen even though the Grammy Award winner has not yet disclosed any specifics about this new single. The song first came out in Sheeran's fourth studio album, =, without Taylor on the track.

Fans first started getting a hint on the collab when Sheeran in his music video for Overpass Graffiti wore a Taylor Swift patch on the back of his jacket. TS also teased this collab in her I Bet You Think About Me music video, where the cake had an equal sign carved into it.

The sherlocks online were a hundred percent positive about this collab when they noticed that the song credits of his song The Joker and the Queen music video had enlisted Taylor as the featured artist.

Meanwhile, this will not be the first time these two music colossal join hands for a collaboration. TS and Sheeran have worked together on three songs for Taylor Swift's albums, Everything Has Changed on Red, End Game on Reputation and Run which is a vault track on Red (Taylor Swift's version).

