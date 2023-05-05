Ed Sheeran found 'not guilty'; Singer wins the copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Ed Sheeran, the famous British singer-songwriter has been found 'not guilty' of copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Marvin Gaye's family for allegedly copying the late musician's 70's hit number, 'Let's Get It On'. On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Ed Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not infringe on the copyright of the famous Marvin Gaye number. The jury examined that Ed Shereen had not copied the compositional elements and melody of 'Let's Get It On', and added that his song is independently created.

Ed Sheeran reacts to the court verdict

As reported earlier, the copyright infringement lawsuit filed against him and the legal battle had emotionally taken a toll on Ed Sheeran. The singer had even gone to the extent of deciding to quit music if he was found guilty. So, the Manhattan court's verdict was a great relief for the celebrated singer, who expressed his ecstasy over the same, in an interaction with the media. “It looks like I’m not having to retire from my day job after all,” stated Ed Sheeran, who stated that he is very happy with the outcome of the case. "But at the same time I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all," added the musician.

When the case affected Ed Sheeran's personal life

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran was asked to not leave the city until the court announces the verdict of the copyright infringement case. But, this resulted in the singer-songwriter missing his beloved grandmother's funeral in Ireland. Ed Sheeran couldn't be with his family during the tough times due to the ongoing trials. According to the musician, it has clearly taken a toll on his emotional health. "I will never get that time back," stated Ed Sheeran, who didn't try to conceal his frustration over the baseless allegations, from the media representatives.

