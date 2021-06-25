Ed Sheeran gets candid about fatherhood & his ‘shifted’ lifestyle after welcoming baby Lyra

Ed Sheeran recently shared insight into his new lifestyle as a father to 10-month-old baby Lyra. Scroll down to see what he said.

Singer Ed Sheeran recently got candid about fatherhood, during the promotions of his new single Bad Habits, the 30-year-old crooner gave fans some insight into his life after welcoming daughter Lyra, 10 months, with wife Cherry. “Everyone was like, ‘This is the best thing that’s going to happen to you.’ And there’s a certain expectation that comes to it,” Ed shared with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. “And I think the biggest thing I took away from it was… Well, two things. The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it’s just like there’s this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I’m still going through it.”

“And also the other thing is no one knows what they’re doing. I see people, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s the best dad in the world,’” Ed explained. “But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I’m learning day by day. So, I think it’s amazing.”

Ed went on to share how his life has changed after becoming a dad. “My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6:00 a.m., I’m getting up at 6:00 a.m. and well, earlier than that, but like…Oh, man, she’s jet lagged at the moment in L.A. I started exercising,” Ed shared. “I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. Like I would have like… I would go to a restaurant and be like, ‘Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I’ll just, I’ll eat all of that.’”

He continued, “I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff. And I just found like when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point, water’s might break anytime and I’m just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I’m meant to be. And yeah, and then from there it’s kind of been like clean, healthy living.”

