Ed Sheeran gets candid about finding his ‘purpose’ after welcoming baby girl with Cherry Seaborn

Music icon and recently new dad Ed Sheeran made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about fatherhood. If you didn't know, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter welcomed his daughter Lyra last year with wife Cherry Seaborn. Now, reminiscing about his first appearance on Ellen’s show at 21-years-old, the singer recalled how Ellen managed to cross over to the U.K. even before the days of YouTube.

He also discussed 15-month-old daughter Lyra, who is now walking and talking “constantly with a bit of bread in her hand.” The singer also admitted that Lyra has helped give him a bigger purpose in life. “I did my hobby every day, which was also my job…I didn’t really have any purpose outside of that,” he admitted.

Just last month, the singer opened up about the struggles the couple faced while trying to conceive. In a chat with US radio's The Breakfast Club, Ed said, "We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we'd started going to doctors and figuring out what was up. I did think it was a miracle, so that's why I was like, we should have this in the name. A lot of it is mental. It's about relaxing. So many of my friends have been trying different things like IVF or making sure you're having sex at the right time on the right day, and then they go to a wedding and get p*ssed and relax and they get pregnant. It's not a given. It is a real blessing when it happens."

