Ed Sheeran gets candid about needing a break from music; Says THIS new hobby got him through hiatus

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his weight loss, hiatus from music, life with his newly born daughter and much more. Scroll down to see what he said.

British singer Ed Sheeran recently made an appearance on the Spout Podcast, where he spoke about his changed lifestyle since welcoming his daughter, Lyra Antarctica, 11 months. The singer also talked about taking a break from music, and so much more. Acknowledging his weight loss, Ed, 30, stated: “I didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I’ve been seeing people and they’re like, man, you look so good. Wow, looks so healthy. I was like, I must look really bad before but now I feel good.”

He then continued, “I think the pandemic makes everyone kind of realize what’s important in life and I obviously became a dad in that time and that definitely makes you realize what’s important in life and I just cut out the things that– I do everything in excess always. I’m always like everything’s at 100 miles an hour and my nickname used to be “Two Dinners Teddy” because I used to go and literally order two dinners.

“I’d be like, do I have bangers and mash, or do I have burger and chips? I love both and yeah, you know, so I find like cutting that out. That also goes into excess with like alcohol and being like, oh I’ll have two bottles of wine, why not? Instead of being like, I’ll have a couple of beers and a glass of wine kind of thing, but I’ve just slowed down a little bit. I feel like having a daughter, you have a new priority life pace changes and just ease, you know?,” Ed revealed.

Diving deeper into his break from music, Ed revealed what he did during the hiatus. “Music is my hobby and I love playing gigs. Like, I would play gigs for free for the rest of my life if that was what I like. I played gigs for free anyway, I was so surprised when someone was like, oh, here’s 50 pounds, you can get paid for this show. I was so surprised, and to be able to write songs, we pay to write songs, like, it’s an amazing job to have but then when your hobby becomes your job, you then do it every day and then it gets to a point where you’re like, oh, I need a break but then you have a break, and then what do you do?”

He added, “Because your hobby is your job, so I came off the road on Divide and I was like, right, I’m having a month off. I’m not touching a guitar, I’m not going write a song, and the first day I was like, hey, well, who am I? Like, if I don’t play guitar, like what am I? I’ve always loved art and so I bought 30 canvases, and I said, I’m going to paint a canvas every single day, whatever happens. So I painted 30 and really enjoyed it, so I bought 30 canvases more and painted 30 more and, you know, I think one person saw one — of my friends and they were like, oh, could you paint me one and every 30 I do I just send them out mates and that’s kind of what I do with them, and it’s been really nice.” He also revealed, “I haven’t done them in a while because I’ve been working, but I’ve been painting the album cover slowly. I’ve got 10 canvases, and I’m just slowly doing it and seeing which one turns out the best.”

