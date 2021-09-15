Ed Sheeran gets candid about ‘uncomfortable’ award parties; Says they’re filled with ‘resentment & hatred’

While Hollywood is recovering from the star-studded parties that followed after the VMAs and this year’s MET Gala, singer Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his candid thoughts on award shows and after-parties.

While appearing on The Julia Show, the Bad Habits singer described what award show after parties are usually like, and said, “The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere. All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye.”

Clarifying his stance about on the recently held VMAs, Sheeran said: “It’s nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it’s at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs. It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that. In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out. People get the same feeling as me at those award shows. I’ve spoke to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterwards.’ The atmosphere is just not nice… It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it.”

Speaking on how the rest of the event goes and if parties are even worth the hassle, Ed said: “The after parties, again… it’s not just musicians. It’s musicians, all their entourages, then you got influencers and blah blah blah.”

