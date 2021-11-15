Ed Sheeran GUSHES about his one year old daughter; Reveals what he thinks was her first word

Ed Sheeran recently attended the Europe Music Awards 2021 that were held in Hungary on Sunday, November 15. The singer managed to emerge a big winner of the night as he took home the Best Song and Best Artist Awards. Sheeran during his red carpet appearance at the event, chatted with Entertainment Tonight and had the sweetest things to say about his daughter when asked about how the one-year-old was doing.

Responding to a question about his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, the Shape Of You hitmaker stated that the little one was spending time with her grandparents at his parents' home. While adding on about whether his daughter has started talking yet and what her first word was, the singer revealed that he isn't sure because of one reason.

Responding to a question about his daughter's first word, Sheeran said, "You see, I'm not sure. Because been saying 'dad' for a while, but pointing at random s**t. So yeah, I'm not sure."

At the Europe Music Awards 2021, Ed not only bagged the top honours but also performed at the event. As for the singer's win, Sheeran took home the Best Song award for his recent release, Bad Habits.

The singer recently also collaborated with Taylor Swift for her re-released album Red (Taylor's Version). Sharing the story behind their song Run, Ed took to Instagram and wrote, "Run is the first song me and @taylorswift ever wrote together, and Everything Has Changed was the second. We re-recorded both of them for Red (Taylor’s Version) which is out today and they are just great. So fun getting to revisit these again."

ALSO READ: MTV EMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS, Ed Sheeran, Yungblud take home top honours