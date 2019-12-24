Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music after working "non stop" since 2017.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share the news. This is the second break he has taken from music as he went silent on social media and stopped performing for most of 2016, reports mirror.co.uk. He wrote: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world." Sheeran said he wanted to travel so he could find some more things to write about in his lyrics.

He continued: "I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. "I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about." He signed off the message: "Lots of love x." He began his Divide tour in March 2017 and played his last performance in August this year.

ALSO READ: Put It All On Me: Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn star in their first music video together

Credits :IANS

Read More