Ed Sheeran jams to BTS' Permission to Dance & is 'happy' his co written song is 'sung by such talented people'

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to celebrate the release of BTS' new song Permission To Dance, which he co-wrote, by jamming to the peppy dance track.

Ed Sheeran is in a celebratory mood as BTS' new song, Permission to Dance, which he co-wrote alongside Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, has finally dropped. It's just been a day but BTS ARMY has already been very appreciative of the emotional sentiments attached to the peppy dance track. Taking to his Instagram page boasting of 33.1 million (and counting) followers, Ed shared a video of himself jamming to the fun tune on the streets of London.

Wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with a matching cap and orange framed sunglasses, through which you can see Sheeran recording the video from his laptop, Ed bops his head to Permission to Dance, which is his second collaboration with BTS after Make It Right, before telling fans with a bright smile, "Permission to Dance, out now, go and check it out on all platforms. I hope you like it." The 30-year-old musician was also all praises for the septet in his caption, which reads, "Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it's being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms. x"

Check out Ed Sheeran celebrating the release of Permission of Dance by jamming to BTS' new song below:

Unsurprisingly, BTS ARMY flooded Ed's comments section with a purple hearts ocean along with some heartfelt messages about the meaningful song as it was a gift by BTS to celebrate ARMY Day, i.e. July 9, also when Permission to Dance released along with a quirky music video. @masih_stella commented, "Thank you for collaborating again!! PTD is a masterpiece," while @itssadielewis wrote, "I love how there's a little bit of Ed intertwined everywhere. The best way it can be!" @temmychocolate commented, "Thank you Ed. It's such a high vibe song,, army's we love you guy," while @lovewritebts wrote, "Thankyou Ed. It's such a high vibe song, love it."

@angeljiminx commented, "It's such an incredible feel good song! The happiness and energy I feel every time I hear it is beyond words. THANK YOU!!," while @kookie.d_ wrote, "THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS MASTERPIECE!!" Sheeran's fan club @teddyssquad commented, "I'm afraid I may have watched that mv way too many times already."

However, @thekiffness had a hilarious question posed at Ed: "why are you walking around the streets listening to the song on your laptop? Cool tune though."

BTS ARMY definitely gives a 'borahae' thumbs up to Ed Sheeran for BTS' Permission to Dance!

What did you think of BTS' new song Permission to Dance, especially given how it celebrates the heroes who worked in the midst of a global pandemic while envisioning a life where COVID-19 ceased to exist? Share your honest, personal thoughts on Permission to Dance as well as its vibrant MV with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

