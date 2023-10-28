Ed Sheeran Mathematics Asia Tour: From India to Japan, list of cities singer will perform

Ed Sheeran, who is a one-man show with live looping, rapping, and more, will be joined by a band for the first time on his + – = ÷ x tour. The tour kicked off in April 2022 in Dublin and the singer has been performing material across his six albums, plus the 2023 full-length Autumn Variations.

Ed Sheeran will return to India in 2024, with a gig at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16 as part of his +- = x Mathematics Tour. The gig, which will be Sheeran's third in the country, is part of his Asia tour in early 2024. Tickets for the tour went on sale to the general public on October 27 at 3 p.m.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran reveals THESE extraordinary efforts to have Eminem perform at Detroit's Ford Field

Ed Sheeran’s return to India

Ed Sheeran, the hitmaker behind songs such as Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You, Bad Habits, and Sing, among others, first visited India in 2015, also at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. Sheeran returned for a second gig at Jio World Garden at the Bandra Kurla Complex in November 2017.

The second gig in India took place despite Sheeran being injured in a bicycle accident around a month before the event. The event featured a supporting set by singer-songwriter Lauv, who has since gone on to command his own following in India.

Sheeran is now returning to India for the third time and is gearing up to give his performance the best night ever with perfect music and vibes like none other. Sheeran is set to take the stage by fire on March 16, 2024.

Ed Sheeran’s mathematics tour of Asia and other cities

Ed Sheeran, the record-breaking British singer-songwriter, has announced his upcoming +–=÷× Asia Tour, which has delighted fans all over the world. The voyage will take place across Southeast Asia and the Indian Subcontinent from January 27, 2024, to March 16, 2024. This tour is a continuation of his current +- = x tour, which began on April 23, 2022.

The Asia 2024 tour +–=÷× promises to enthrall fans across the continent with a variety of spectacular performances. The tour schedule covers the following dates and locations:

Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan, January 27, 2024

Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2024

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at Kaohsiung National Stadium, February 3, 2024

Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2024

Singapore, Singapore, National Stadium, February 16, 2024

Advertisement

Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 24, 2024

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia, March 2, 2024

SMDC Festival Grounds, Manila, Philippines, March 9, 2024

March 16, 2024: Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, India

As excited fans waited for the arrival of tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2024 tour, the day has come, and interested folks ought to sign up on the singer's official website to ensure they do not miss out on this amazing opportunity. Tickets will be sold through Ed Sheeran's official website, Ticketmaster, and other authorized ticket dealers.

Why is Ed Sheeran’s tour called the Mathematics Tour?

Ed Sheeran has had a habit of naming albums after math symbols. Similar to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Sheeran first announced his North American +–=÷× tour, which is pronounced the Mathematics Tour, last year as a collective for all his musical albums till now.

He announced the tour with a hilarious math-class sketch that concluded on subtract. Sheeran had performed in stadiums for the first time after nearly five years. He has now bought his tour to Asia, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran announces Autumn Variations, his second album of 2023: Release date, track list and more