Ed Sheeran on Marvin Gaye's Let’s Get It On plagiarism case: I’d be a quite an idiot to stand on a stage....

Popular singer Ed Sheeran is currently making headlines after there were allegations that his hit number “Thinking Out Loud” was copied from Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get It On.” On Tuesday, the singer took to the New York courtroom to deny the allegations regarding it where he was called by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 song. For the unversed, the family has accused Sheeran of violating their copyright and claimed that his 2014 hit song had “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” to the popular Gaye song.

What did Ed Sheeran say in the court room?

Reportedly, Sheeran was adamant that he himself came up with the idea of his song. In a response to the video footage that was played in the court room, the singer said that it was “quite simple to weave in and out of songs” that are in the same key. Talking about the accusations of the song, he said, “I’d be an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.” He further countered that, “Most pop songs can fit over most pop songs … You could go from Let it Be to No Woman, No Cry and switch back,” referring to songs by the Beatles and Bob Marley. When cut off by lawyer Keisha Rice, he said, “I feel like you don’t want me to answer because you know that what I’m going to say is actually going to make quite a lot of sense.”

Which part of the music is claimed as copyright?

The two songs' melodies, chord structures, and lyrics are all that are at issue in the complaint against Sheeran, not the exact recordings. In the case of "Let's Get It On," the only elements of the notation were chords, words, and a vocal melody. The song's bass line and distinctive opening guitar riff were also missing, along with other important elements. As a result, the case mostly revolves around the virtually identical (but not quite identical) chord progressions of the two songs.

