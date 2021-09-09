Ed Sheeran pens a heartfelt note as his debut album Plus turns 10: It’s been an incredible journey so far

Ed Sheeran has recently shared an emotional post opening up on his ‘incredible journey’ of 10 years in the music industry. Posting a picture of him from 2011, Sheeran made his fans super nostalgic with his memories from the time he would engage himself in ‘open mic nights’ all over London. The singer, 30, said he is ‘officially a decade in.’

“It’s been 10 years since the release of + (or Plus if you use google). I’ve been making music for a long time but I guess your major label debut counts as the start in the industry, so I’m officially a decade in as of now,” Sheeran penned, revealing that he has achieved more than he had expected. “All I ever wanted was to have a gold album and to sell out Shepherd’s Bush empire, I never thought my career would go past that to be honest, and if I got that, I’d be chuffed,” Sheeran wrote.

Opening on the major success of his debut album, Sheeran said that Plus went gold in the first week of the release itself, and he was playing at a sold-out Shepherd’s Bush three weeks later! While being his humble self, Sheeran noted that everything else that came his way was definitely an ‘added bonus.’ “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and way beyond my wildest dreams,” Sheeran noted.

Wishing the happiest 10th birthday to his debut album, Sheeran thanked his fans for supporting him in his career. “Thank you to everyone [for] keeping it alive, it’s not my album anymore it’s yours, [sic]” an overwhelmed Sheeran penned.

