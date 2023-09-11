Ed Sheeran postpones Las Vegas show due to safety concerns from ‘technical issues’; Fans say ‘we were just worried about…’

Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated Las Vegas concert faced unexpected challenges and was postponed at the eleventh hour due to what the singer described as "technical issues." Thousands of eager fans had gathered outside Allegiant Stadium in sweltering heat, only to be disappointed by the sudden turn of events.

Safety first

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram just before the scheduled showtime to apologize and explain the situation. He cited "challenges encountered during the load-in of our Vegas show" and emphasized the impossibility of proceeding with the performance. The concert was rescheduled to Saturday, October 28th, with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid. Sheeran expressed his heartfelt apologies to the devoted fans who had traveled for the event.

Technical trouble unveiled

A subsequent update from Sheeran provided more insights into the reasons behind the postponement. A report from The Sun revealed a "flooring problem" at the venue, specifically rubber tiling becoming unstuck, causing two tall towers to shift overnight. Despite engineers' efforts to address the issue, the towers continued to shift, leading to the last-minute cancellation due to safety concerns. Fans were assured they could obtain refunds or attend the rescheduled show in October.

The last-minute postponement left thousands of Ed Sheeran's dedicated fans, some of whom had traveled from afar, in distress. “We were just worried about safety and communication,” one fan told the Las Vegas Revie-Journal. As temperatures soared above 90 degrees, safety became a primary concern, with fans requiring medical attention for heat-related issues. Communication of the postponement was delayed, causing frustration among those waiting outside the venue. The complex stage setup and "production issues" contributed to the concert's delay and eventual postponement. Allegiant Stadium apologised for the inconvenience and emphasized that safety measures were taken to assist fans during the ordeal. The rescheduled show promises to be a memorable event for fans, once safety concerns are adequately addressed.

